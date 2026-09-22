Mahama has ordered NACOC back into port container inspections – Tanko-Computer

Tema Port

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, says President John Mahama has ordered the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to return to the inspection of containers and other goods at the ports.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, he said the directive forms part of the government’s measures to strengthen Ghana’s fight against drug trafficking.

Mr Tanko-Computer said NACOC had previously been removed from the inspection of containers and other goods under the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

"The President has ordered that NACOC should immediately be part of that inspection division...You remember 2018, this group of people, NPP government, sat down and decided that NACOC should not be part of inspecting this in containers and other goods which were exiting the country,” he said.

He questioned the rationale behind the decision and said the current administration had moved to restore NACOC’s role in the inspection process.

According to him, NACOC’s renewed involvement has contributed to arrests linked to narcotics trafficking.

“NACOC is doing fantastic. Based on NACOC, a lot have been arrested,” he added.

He said the government had prioritised national security to prevent Ghana from being used as a transit point for illicit drugs.

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