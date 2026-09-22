Frequency, magnitude of recent drug trafficking cases worrying – Security analyst

Security analyst Adib Saani says the frequency and scale of recent drug trafficking cases linked to Ghana are worrying and could have serious implications for the country’s international reputation.

His comments follow the reported seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk in France in September 2026.

The drugs, estimated to be worth €225 million, were reportedly concealed in a container carrying plastic waste shipped from Ghana. The Narcotics Control Commission subsequently announced the arrest of three people in connection with the consignment.

Also, another seizure of 866 parcels of substances suspected to be cocaine at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave on August 5, 2026. The consignment, reportedly valued at $6.9 million, was allegedly concealed in sacks of gari.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Mr Saani said drug trafficking is not new to Ghana, but the frequency and scale of the recent cases require urgent attention.

“The issue of drugs is not new. I mean, back in the late 2000s, when we were big on—I mean, I had friends of mine who were arrested and prosecuted on drug charges both in Ghana and especially the UK.

“But what we are concerned about today are three things: one, the frequency of the drug trafficking, concerning especially those of us within the CSO. Secondly, the sheer magnitude, the sheer size or quantum of the containment. This is something we are very worried about,” he said.

Mr Saani said the value and quantities involved suggest that drug traffickers may be seeking to establish Ghana as a major transit and re-export point.

“These are hundreds of millions of dollars, and it is so obvious that these drug traffickers want to turn Ghana into a major logistics packaging, consolidation and re-export hub, which is a matter of concern to all Ghanaians,” he stated.

He also urged political parties to put aside partisan differences in tackling the drug menace.

“I think it is important for us to get certain things straight. I think it is going to help us a great deal if we detach politics from this matter. We are a country at war with drug menace, and we need every party to contribute to that war effort, whether you are NDC or NPP,” he added.

Mr Saani warned that Ghana’s association with major drug consignments could have consequences for ordinary travellers and businesses.

He explained that Ghanaian exporters could face enhanced scrutiny of their consignments at foreign ports, which could have particular implications for businesses dealing in perishable goods.

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