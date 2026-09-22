My Bestie and I: How Gen Z partners are redefining courtship

Kwabena Boafo Larbi and Selorm Nana Ama Obiri are sharing their relationship journey, built on friendship, transparency and shared faith.

For a generation raised on group chats, dating apps and friendships that blur the lines of romance, love is no longer following a one-size-fits-all script. Across Gen Z, young partners are rethinking courtship, often with their best friends by their side, placing companionship, emotional intimacy and genuine friendship at the heart of modern relationships.

Kwabena Boafo Larbi, aka Khobby_Melo, and Selorm Nana Ama Obiri, aka Happy Celly, a photographer and a midwife and social media specialist, respectively, are young partners redefining dating and courtship in a modern world dominated by Gen Z.

Tagging themselves as “My Bestie and I”, the young couple believe that the person they fall in love with may also be the person they laugh with, confide in and call their “bestie”, challenging traditional ideas about what romance is supposed to look like.

The partners have decided to share their love journey and experiences through their social media content, expressing how they believe love should be portrayed, especially among young people.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Nikki Samonas, Khobby Melo and Happy Celly shared how they met and recounted their first encounter.

“We met at an event in 2024 but we didn’t start dating then,” Khobby Melo said.

Unfortunately, a friend’s call interrupted their conversation, and he was unable to get Celly’s contact details when he asked for them after finding her attractive.

But he did not give up. He took to social media in search of her, posting her image on his page and asking his followers to help him find her. Eventually, he received a swift response and found her social media page, which he followed in the hope of getting her attention.

“I didn’t see her again till the programme ended. The next day I was scrolling through Instagram and I saw her picture in the event’s page. I took a screenshot of it and posted it on my Snapchat, asking if anyone knows her. Within a minute, someone commented that they know her and gave me her handle. I went to TikTok and added her but she didn’t see because she’s an influencer. I kept commenting on her posts until one day, she saw it and replied and we started talking and here we are now,” Khobby Melo added.

While Khobby Melo was trying to get Celly’s attention by adding her on social media, Celly, on the other hand, also tried to add him. However, his name disappeared just as she was about to click on his profile.

“One of the times that he kept on adding me and unadding because he wanted to come up, I saw the handle and tried to add up but the thing varnished. I was quite worried at a point for not being able to add him because he was a nice person to me but I decided to let it go, hoping to meet him again another time. One day, I was scrolling through my page again and saw that he had added me so I added him back and we started talking,” Happy Celly said.

According to Celly, Khobby’s approach was unique because he did not express his intentions directly. Instead, they began talking and gradually built a strong friendship, becoming best friends before he eventually proposed taking their relationship to the next level.

She agreed, as they had grown fond of each other and developed a strong bond.

“He didn’t come direct. I always say he’s my friend because we literally became friends and best friends before we started dating. He didn’t come to me saying I’m beautiful, sexy; and at that time, all the guys that were in my circle and were interested in me wanted to tell me who they are instead of allowing me to know them for myself. So one thing that he did was to take his time and let me know him for myself. He took it very slow, calm and not rushed,” she added.

Having been hurt by her past relationship and developed a different perception of love, Celly could hardly believe she was officially in a relationship when Khobby eventually proposed to her.

Khobby supported her through the process, taking things gradually and helping to change her perspective, which eventually encouraged her to give love another chance.

Although they are yet to marry, the couple have developed a prayer culture, praying together over the phone every morning to strengthen their faith as believers and keep their union grounded in God. This practice began when they were still friends, even before Khobby proposed.

The two have been together for a year and six months and hope to eventually marry and continue their love journey. Even as they wait until marriage, they do not consider their phones private from each other, as they believe transparency helps to strengthen their bond.

“She’s my privacy,” Khobby said when asked how they handle their private lives, adding that “I use her phone and she also uses my phone. We don’t hide anything from each other.”

What began at a beach festival has blossomed into a love story. In a time when some young people may be hesitant to commit to a single partner, Khobby Melo and Happy Celly have chosen to build their relationship on friendship, commitment and mutual understanding.

The couple continue to share their experiences with the world through their social media content, highlighting how healthy connections can be nurtured among young partners before marriage.

Through their journey, they hope to inspire other young couples to build strong, transparent and sustainable relationships grounded in friendship and shared values.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.