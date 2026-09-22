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Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers suffer narrow defeat to Cameroon in quarterfinals

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  22 September 2026 5:54pm
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Ghana's hopes of a bright finish at the 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship ended following defeat in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

The Black Spikers suffered a narrow defeat to Cameroon on Monday, September 21, ending chances of advancing to the semifinals.

The team lost 3-2 after their game went into five sets for the first time in the competition.

Cameroon enjoyed a great first set, claiming a 25-21 win.

However, Ghana bounced back in the next two sets, as they won 25-19 and 25-23, respectively, to get into a good position to progress ahead of their opposition.

Despite their performance, the Black Spikers fell short once again in the fourth and fifth rounds, handing Cameroon the victory while ending Ghana's hopes of a semifinal berth.

The 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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