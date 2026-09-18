Africa

Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say

Source: Reuters  
  18 September 2026 1:55am
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Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 15 people in a pre-dawn attack on ​a village in northern Cameroon, a local vigilante and ‌an administrative authority said on Thursday, in the latest violence to hit the area plagued by a long-running insurgency.

  • Armed insurgents entered ​the village of Madegoua, near the town of ​Makary, at around 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Thursday, pulling out ⁠men and tying them up before executing them, said ​the local vigilante member, who requested anonymity to discuss the ​incident for security reasons.
  • The initial death toll had been 13 though two other victims later died from injuries at a Makary hospital, according to the vigilante.
  • The ​victims initially confirmed dead were buried on Thursday, according ​to a video seen by Reuters, which was not immediately able to ‌independently ⁠verify it.
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A security analyst told Reuters it was likely carried out by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants who are active ​in the area.
  • Some ​villagers said ⁠they suspected the assault may have been enforcement of an earlier order from militants for them ​to vacate, given it sits on a strategic route towards ​Makary.
  • Cameroon's ⁠Far North, which borders Nigeria and Chad, has for years been affected by violence involving Boko Haram and other Islamist ⁠militants ​operating in the Lake Chad basin.
  • Cameroon ​is part of a regional multinational military force fighting Islamist militants around ​Lake Chad

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