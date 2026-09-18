Ebola outbreak in Congo is still serious, African health body says

Audio By Carbonatix
The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is still serious, with data indicating gaps in infection prevention and control, Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday.
- On Saturday, Congo Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba said there were "encouraging signs" in the fight against Ebola since "the peak reached in mid-August", and that transmission "has been gradually slowing down".
- While data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed a slight decrease in cases over the previous two weeks, Director-General Jean Kaseya said the outbreak was not yet under control.
- "The data could not confirm that the peak of the outbreak has been reached, and the transmission is not yet consistently controlled across all affected areas," Africa CDC's Emergency Consultative Group said.
- However, Kaseya praised a slight drop in infections in the eastern Ituri province.
- He said comments from Congo's health officials were based on incomplete data and that they would need to see a sustained decline in cases before saying the peak had passed.
- "We are still committed to support the government, and I want to congratulate for the progress made so far. We saw a decrease in some areas, but we say the situation is still serious," Kaseya told reporters.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
NPA puts buffers in place to stop fuel firms holding Ghana to ransom
27 minutes
-
Minority demands suspension or dismissal of NSA boss over World Cup visa allegations
46 minutes
-
My major concern now is price – NPA boss on fuel supply
58 minutes
-
Nigeria begins trial of five suspected Ansaru members over school kidnapping
1 hour
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo is still serious, African health body says
1 hour
-
Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say
2 hours
-
Libya power cuts push small businesses and weary citizens to brink
2 hours
-
South Africa pushes back against new US visa curbs
3 hours
-
Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack reveal revives digital release debate
4 hours
-
Charles ‘sounded giddily elated’ after Diana died, Earl Spencer claims
4 hours
-
Samba with debut double as Man City thrash Norwich
4 hours
-
Becham backs Messi for Ballon d’Or after 100th Miami goal
4 hours
-
Real Madrid keen on Man Utd forward Gabriel, 15
4 hours
-
Klopp wants to ‘reclaim’ flag amid German elections
4 hours
-
FA chair demands Infantino release World Cup sell-off documents
5 hours