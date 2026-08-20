Health | HP News 10 | National

Ghana steps up Ebola surveillance amid rising cases in Africa

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  20 August 2026 5:49pm
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Ghana has stepped up surveillance at its points of entry and health facilities amid growing concerns over the spread of Ebola in Africa.

The heightened preparedness follows a surge in Ebola cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), raising fears of possible cross-border transmission.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said Ghana has activated its surveillance systems from the airports and other entry points to health facilities to ensure any imported case is detected and contained promptly.

He said the country is working with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and has supported the procurement of the necessary reagents and equipment to strengthen testing and response capacity.

“As a country, we put the necessary steps in place, right from the airport to our surveillance centres. We have activated our systems to prevent it in the first place, and as and when we also have it, we are ready to combat it,” he said.

The Minister said Ghana is hoping no case is recorded but stressed that the country is prepared to detect any suspected infection at entry points and contain it before it spreads.

He also called for stronger regional cooperation among African countries to improve preparedness and prevent outbreaks from crossing borders.

According to him, countries in the region must share information, expertise and technology rather than wait until outbreaks occur before mobilising resources.

“We do not have to wait until there’s an outbreak before we start putting things together,” he said.

Mr Akandoh said African countries must also strengthen local production capacity for essential health commodities and build a coordinated regional response system.

He commended the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for its coordination efforts but said there was a need to deepen collaboration among countries across the sub-region.

The Minister said lessons from previous health emergencies, including COVID-19, Marburg and Mpox outbreaks, underscore the importance of early detection, rapid containment and sustained preparedness.

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