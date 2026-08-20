Africa

Ebola cases in Congo exceed 5,000, government data shows

Source: Reuters  
  20 August 2026 3:33am
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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 5,000, ‌government data showed late on Tuesday, as health officials warn that response efforts are failing to ​contain the deadly disease.

Congo's 17th Ebola epidemic ​turned into the biggest in the country's ⁠history in terms of number of ​cases in late July, and over the weekend ​the death toll hit 2,378, the public health institute said, surpassing the previous worst outbreak in 2018-2020.

The institute ​has so far logged 5,021 cases, according ​to its latest situation report, making it the second-worst outbreak ‌globally, ⁠behind only the 2014 to 2016 epidemic in West Africa in both infections and deaths.

The ongoing outbreak is caused by the ​Bundibugyo species of ​Ebola, which ⁠has no approved vaccines or treatments.

It has gained momentum since it ​was declared on May 15, as ​weak ⁠health infrastructure, community resistance, instability and protests by response workers hinder efforts to identify and ⁠respond ​to cases.

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