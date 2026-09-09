Community leaders call for 24-hour operation of African Mall in Ejisu-Kwamo

Community leaders in Ejisu-Kwamo have called on management of the newly opened African Mall to consider operating the facility around the clock.

They believe a 24-hour operation would create more jobs, increase economic activity and give residents access to goods and services at all times.

The mall has been welcomed by local authorities, who say it could transform commercial activities in the community.

Already, nearly 100 people have been employed at the facility, providing them with a source of livelihood while contributing to government revenue through taxes.

The Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Alhaji Nji Abdallah Umar, said discussions were ongoing with management to allow the mall to operate under the government’s 24-hour economy policy.

“We are happy that this mall has come to this community because it is going to help with the employment of a number of people. When you come here, you see that there are almost about a hundred employees who have been gainfully employed. They are paying their taxes, which is good for the economy,” he said.

Alhaji Umar said extending the mall’s operating hours would provide residents with greater access to its services while creating additional employment opportunities.

“What we are proposing to the African Mall is that if they could consider enrolling onto the 24-hour policy, where the mall can run over 24 hours, it will help the people in this community and also create more employment opportunities,” he added.

The Operations Manager of African Mall, Bao Jian Wen, said the decision to establish the facility in Ejisu was influenced by the area’s growing population and its potential for business development.

He said although many shopping centres were concentrated in busy urban areas, Ejisu offered significant opportunities for new retail investments.

“Kumasi is Ghana’s second-largest city, and its population continues to grow. This makes it one of the most important places for investment and business development,” he said.

Mr Bao said the mall was strategically positioned to benefit from the growing commercial activities around Ejisu.

“While many shopping centres are concentrated in busy areas, Ejisu still has great potential. Kumasi remains one of Ghana’s fastest-growing commercial centres, with a large and active population, but outside the city, Ejisu offers an opportunity for new retail development,” he added.

Community leaders remain hopeful that management will consider the proposal, arguing that a 24-hour operation could further expand employment and stimulate economic activity in the area.

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