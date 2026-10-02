National Customers’ Choice Awards set to celebrate Ghana’s best customer-centred brands

Ghana’s business communities that put customers at the heart of what they do will converge on Saturday, 14th November 2026 as the National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana returns for its fifth edition at the Accra Marriot Hotel.

The 5th National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana organised by KN Unique Communications will bring together business executives, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers, professionals, investors, and key stakeholders to recognize brands that continue to distinguish themselves through customer service, professionalism, integrity, and business excellence.

The National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana is designed around the customer’s experience as a brand, identify and celebrate businesses that have earned the trust and confidence of their customers through exceptional products, quality service delivery, strong value propositions, and consistent commitment to customer satisfaction.

Held under the theme, Recognising Businesses through the lens of the Customer” the awards will recognize businesses that have distinguished themselves through quality, value,professionalism, customer-focused innovation, reliability, and integrity, while highlighting organizations that continue to set benchmarks for excellence within their respective industries.

The awards event seeks to promote a culture where businesses place customers at the centre of their operations and continuously strive to improve the quality of products and services delivered to the Ghanaian market.

The 5th edition is expected to feature outstanding organizations from a broad range of sectors, including banking and financial services, telecommunications, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, agribusiness, insurance, automotive, energy, real estate, and professional services, among others.

Industry observers anticipate strong participation from both local and international organizations operating in Ghana, reflecting the growing importance of customer experience, brand reputation, and service excellence in an increasingly competitive business environment. Coupled with an atmosphere of celebration, entertainment, and prestige, the awards create an unforgettable experience for participants.

Beyond selling a product or service, how well does a brand understand and serve the people who keep it in business?

Customer service can easily become a slogan on a company’s company website. The National Customer’s Choice Awards seeks to put that promise to the test through the experiences and views of the people who interact with these businesses.

Whether you are a corporate executive, entrepreneur, investor, or industry stakeholder, the best place to be would be the 5th edition of the National Customer Choice Awards, the ideal platform to connect and celebrate success.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.