Suame Methodist JHS marks 120 years with a call for STEM innovation

Suame Methodist Junior High School has renewed calls for support to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at the school as it marks 120 years of providing quality education.

The school’s Head Teacher, Mr. George Tiako, said although the school has the space and facilities to support STEM education, inadequate equipment, particularly computers, remains a major gap that needs urgent attention.

“When I took over as the headmaster, I realised there were some gaps. The school has a lot of facilities; they have the space for STEM, but there were only two computers in there which didn’t look like a modern computer lab,” he said.

Mr. Tiako made the remarks during the school’s 120th anniversary celebration held on its premises on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The celebration was held on the theme, “120 Years of Quality Education: Sustaining the Legacy Through Innovation, Excellence and Godly Values.”

He said efforts had since been made to improve the situation, including support from old students who donated 20 desks and 40 chairs.The school has also received GH¢10,000 from another supporter and two additional computers, but Mr. Tiako said more support was needed to fully equip the STEM facility.

He also disclosed that the school had introduced a digital system that allows parents to access their wards’ academic reports directly, eliminating the need for students to take hard copies home.

Mr. Tiako said his vision was to make Suame Methodist JHS “the hub of education in the municipality.”

120 years of producing notable personalities

The school, established in 1906, has produced several prominent personalities who have contributed to Ghana’s development.

They include Ghana’s second Prime Minister, Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia; Chief of Staff Julius Debrah; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempreh; the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba; and Dr. Sampson Antwi of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The anniversary brought together Methodist Church leaders, education authorities, traditional leaders, parents, teachers, old students and other stakeholders to reflect on the school’s achievements and challenges while looking ahead to its next chapter.

Bishop Jeremiah Morison of the Kumasi North Diocesan, said the school’s 120-year legacy could only be sustained through innovation.

He, however, stressed that technological advancement and academic excellence must be accompanied by strong moral values.

“Excellence goes with values,” he said.

Bishop Morison urged the school to look beyond producing students with good grades and focus equally on developing students with strong moral character.He also called on parents to become more involved in their children’s education and participate actively in PTA meetings.According to him, parents must take their responsibilities seriously by supporting their children’s education both at home and in school.

Education Director calls for collective support

The Suame Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Clinton Henaka Budu, said the achievements of the school’s former students demonstrated the quality of education it had provided over the years.

“From the dignitaries that have been mentioned here, indeed, the quality of education has produced a lot of people. The least we can do is to maintain the legacy or, better still, build upon it,” he said.

Mr. Budu said stakeholders should aim to leave the school in a better condition than they found it. He acknowledged the need for improved infrastructure and said government support would be required for some of the major projects, particularly STEM facilities.

He also encouraged other stakeholders to contribute towards addressing immediate needs such as painting and renovation.

Old student calls for facelift

An old student of the school and Ashanti Regional NDC Organiser, Isham Alhassan, also expressed concern about the physical appearance of the school and called for urgent action to improve its infrastructure.

“I’m not pleased with the status of the school after 120 years. I’m going to have meetings with the head of the school to see how best we can help the school,” he said.

Mr. Alhassan donated GH¢5,000 towards the development of the school and said arrangements were being made to secure cement to support renovation works.

He also indicated plans to engage other prominent old students, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, to explore additional support for the school.

The Chairman of the anniversary celebration, Evangelist Michael Adu Poku, also announced a donation of two computers to support the school’s STEM agenda.

He urged parents to invest in their wards’ education by providing books and other learning materials, stressing the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving educational success.

The school’s 120th anniversary has therefore become not only a celebration of its long history and contribution to education but also a renewed call for stakeholders to equip it for the demands of modern education.

With support from government, the Methodist Church, old students, parents and other stakeholders, the school hopes to strengthen its STEM facilities while preserving the academic excellence and moral values that have shaped its 120-year legacy

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