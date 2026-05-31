DBI District breaks ground on Upper West’s first STEM SHS as Jakpa pledges continued support

The Daffiama-Bussie-Issa (DBI) District took a historic step on Friday, May 29, with the sod-cutting for the Upper West Region’s first Special STEM Senior High School, a project officials say will transform access to science and technology education for the area’s youth.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of 600 dual desks to basic schools across the district to address severe furniture shortages.

Richard Anthounma Jakpa, Director for Special Operations at the National Security Council Secretariat, who spearheaded the initiative, told the gathering that the school represents more than bricks and mortar.

“Today marks a very important milestone in the history of our district and the Upper West Region as a whole,” Mr. Jakpa said. “This project is not just about buildings; it is about investing in the future of our children and creating opportunities for generations yet unborn.”

Mr. Jakpa, who hails from the district, said he personally lobbied the GETFund Secretariat for the school.

“I strongly believe that our district deserves such a transformational educational institution. By the grace of God and through the support of many people, this dream has become a reality today,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the GET Fund Administrator and to President John Dramani Mahama for granting the request.

“I am particularly delighted because this Special STEM School will be the first of its kind in the Upper West Region. This achievement clearly demonstrates the commitment of the government towards equitable educational development across the country,” Mr. Jakpa stated.

“The quality of work executed so far is highly commendable and encouraging,” Mr. Jakpa said, urging the contractor to maintain the standard and ensure timely completion.

Mr. Jakpa thanked chiefs, landowners, the district assembly and residents for their support and called for cooperation with the contractor.

“As we cut the sod today, let us remember that development is a shared responsibility,” he said. “I want to assure the good people of this district that whatever support I can offer towards the development of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, I shall continue to do so wholeheartedly.

He also urged stakeholders to invest in agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation dams to support dry-season farming and reduce poverty and migration.

DBI District Chief Executive James Wor described the project as unprecedented for the district.

“This school is the single largest investment any government has ever made in the Daffiama Bussie Issah district,” Mr. Wor said, adding that contractor TMJ Ghana Limited moved to the site immediately after the award to begin work.

Project Architect Micah Villa of ANQ Consortium Limited said the campus will feature a three-storey 18-unit classroom block; a two-storey science laboratory, library and ICT hub; an administration block; dormitory blocks; a dining hall with a kitchen; and five semi-detached two-bedroom teachers’ quarters for 10 staff.

TMJ Ghana’s Director of Contracts, Jonah Forkah, said four critical structures are already above foundation level, and the firm is pushing to complete the project in 12 months instead of the scheduled 18 months.

In a parallel intervention, Mr. Jakpa, in partnership with Edward Benedict Mortey of Geekrows Enterprise, donated 600 dual desks to basic schools in the district.

DBI District Director of Education Madam Pognaa Saadia Gbolo said 90% of schools lacked adequate furniture.

“It is demoralising for students to lie on their bellies to write. This timely intervention will change that,” she said. The desks will go to Issah RC Primary, Issah RC JHS, Issa All Saints JHS, Issa All Saints Primary, Issa RC KG, Issa All Saints KG, Samambo RC Primary, and Samambo RC KG.

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing urged residents to protect the projects and called on the contractor to prioritise local labour.

Traditional leaders, represented by Kulbile Naa, Naa Bismark Bietuari, Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Issa, praised the initiative as a bold step to nurture science talent and empower youth.

A cultural performance by the Danzine Kulugri Group from Fian marked the event.

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