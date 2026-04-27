Low school turnout marks the first week of reopening in Nkwanta enclave

Audio By Carbonatix
Jonathan Korsinah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Director, has described the first week of reopening of schools in the area as unencouraging due to low pupil attendance turnout across several communities.
According to the Director, a major factor contributing to the situation is the recent spats of conflicts and associated gun running in the area, which has made parents hesitant to send their children to school.
He said enrolment has been exceptionally low after the Easter break, which opened on April 21.
The Director indicated that most parents in the affected areas of the conflict are seeking assurances of their students' safety and the consistent presence of teachers before allowing their wards to resume fully.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Korsinah said the lingering concerns about the low turnout could be linked to the ongoing groundnut planting season in some communities, as many pupils and students would accompany their parents to their farms instead of returning to the classroom.
The Director also noted that some parents appear indifferent about the reopening, showing little urgency in ensuring their children return to school.
He said that despite the low turnout of pupils, teachers have reported to school and remain ready to carry out their duties as authorities work to improve attendance in the upcoming weeks.
Mr Korsinah, therefore, encouraged parents to allow their wards to return to school as the second week approaches, assuring them of their safety.
He emphasised that the current academic period is the third term, which is crucial in promoting pupils to the next class, and urged parents to prioritise their children’s education.
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