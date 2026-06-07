“We won’t be silenced!” — GJA boss exposes multi-million SLAPP suits targeting journalists

Frontline journalism in Ghana is facing a sophisticated, coordinated legal onslaught designed to bankrupt independent newsrooms and bury public-interest investigations under the weight of multi-million cedi lawsuits, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has warned.

Delivering an address at the 2nd GJA World Press Freedom Day Honours Night on Saturday, June 6, 2026, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour declared that the era of raw physical intimidation has evolved into an era of aggressive judicial censorship.

Speaking at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge under the global theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security", the GJA President exposed how rich corporate entities and powerful political figures are weaponising Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, commonly known as SLAPP suits, to terrify journalists into submission.

The Multi-Million Cedi Judicial Battlefield

The GJA President unmasked the staggering financial scale of these lawsuits, revealing that the claims currently moving through the high courts have exceeded tens of millions of cedis.

He argued that these astronomical financial demands are not legitimate attempts to repair damaged reputations but are calculated corporate strategies to drain the legal defence funds of media houses.

To demonstrate the gravity of this structural pushback, Mr Dwumfour outlined several ongoing litigations that are currently holding accountability journalism hostage in the country:

The GH¢21 Million SMGL Claim : Investigative reporter Manasseh Azure Awuni is locked in a massive legal battle against Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, which slapped him with a GH¢21 million defamation claim following controversial findings published in his latest investigative book.

: Investigative reporter Manasseh Azure Awuni is locked in a massive legal battle against Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, which slapped him with a GH¢21 million defamation claim following controversial findings published in his latest investigative book. The GH¢20 Million Maase Suit : Former Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has launched a sweeping GH¢20 million suit against television host Salifu Maase and his media operators over comments broadcast during a live transmission.

: Former Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has launched a sweeping GH¢20 million suit against television host Salifu Maase and his media operators over comments broadcast during a live transmission. The Sports Media Crackdown : In an unprecedented sports-sector suit, former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has dragged a large group of sports analysts and major networks—including Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei Agyemang, Christopher Nimley, Veronica Commey, Omni Media, Angel Broadcasting, and the Multimedia Group—into court under Suit Number GJ/0591/2024, where a full trial is currently underway.

: In an unprecedented sports-sector suit, former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has dragged a large group of sports analysts and major networks—including Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei Agyemang, Christopher Nimley, Veronica Commey, Omni Media, Angel Broadcasting, and the Multimedia Group—into court under Suit Number GJ/0591/2024, where a full trial is currently underway. The Corporate Injunction Matrix : The case of Heath Goldfields Ltd v. True Trust Media Consult, Elvis Darko, Modern Ghana Media Communications & Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri (Suit No: GJ/0118/2026) remains frozen in intense interlocutory injunction arguments and back-room settlement discussions.

: The case of Heath Goldfields Ltd v. True Trust Media Consult, Elvis Darko, Modern Ghana Media Communications & Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri (Suit No: GJ/0118/2026) remains frozen in intense interlocutory injunction arguments and back-room settlement discussions. The Media Foundation Standoff : The litigation of Francis Owusu Akyaw v. Seth J. Bokpe, Edmund Agyemang Boateng & Media Foundation for West Africa (Suit No: GJ/0039/2025) has stalled within the Case Management Conference phase.

: The litigation of Francis Owusu Akyaw v. Seth J. Bokpe, Edmund Agyemang Boateng & Media Foundation for West Africa (Suit No: GJ/0039/2025) has stalled within the Case Management Conference phase. The Attack on Fact-Checkers: Independent fact-checking organizations have also been targeted, as seen in the slow-moving case of Far East Mercantile Ltd v. Nathan Gadugah & Dubawa.org (Suit No: GJ/0940/2022).

Detailing the industrial paralysis caused by these massive legal claims, Mr Dwumfour delivered a sobering assessment to the gathered editors and diplomats:

“The chilling effect is real. Once many media houses hear that a matter is before the courts, they become hesitant to pursue further reporting on issues of public interest. This weakens accountability journalism and ultimately affects the public’s right to know.” The Great Contradiction: Index Leap vs. Repressive Laws

The GJA President noted that this hidden legal warfare stands in sharp contrast to Ghana's spectacular performance in the newly released 2026 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders. The country achieved a monumental leap, climbing from 52nd globally to 39th position, cementing its place as the 4th most secure media environment on the African continent.

While praising editors and beat reporters for choosing truth over convenience to achieve this global milestone, Mr Dwumfour warned that state actors are actively attempting to roll back these gains.

He strongly condemned police officers who hide behind Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, to arrest, detain, and harass investigative reporters over alleged "false communication".

He reminded the judiciary and law enforcement that forcing reporters to compromise the safety of confidential sources through legal coercion will destroy investigative reporting completely.

Furthermore, the GJA chief raised alarms over new draft legislation from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, including the Government Communications Bill and the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.

He demanded an immediate freeze on parliamentary debates regarding these bills, citing dangerous clauses that introduce custodial prison sentences for journalists and create an oversight Commission whose political independence remains highly questionable.

A Balance of Praise and Absolute Resolve

Despite these severe institutional challenges, the Honours Night featured a strong sense of professional solidarity.

The GJA President extended formal appreciation to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for his operational vision to establish a dedicated Media Development Fund aimed at protecting independent media houses from economic collapse. However, he urged the President to use his executive voice to speak out more forcefully against localised physical attacks on journalists.

He also highly commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Police Administration for breaking a long-standing culture of impunity by tracking down and prosecuting a civilian who physically assaulted a journalist on duty.

The evening, heavily supported by corporate partners including the KGL Group, GoldBod, the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), concluded with honours presented to media houses that have defended free speech under pressure.

Urging the modern media fraternity to stay resolute and leverage digital verification tools to win the global information war, Mr Dwumfour made it clear that the GJA will fight every SLAPP suit to the bitter end. The association remains unyielding: the media will not be priced out of its constitutional duty to demand transparency across the republic.

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