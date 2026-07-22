Guinness Ghana’s Dinah Asabea Darko named Marketing Manager of the Year at 5th National FMCG Summit and Awards

Marketing Manager for the Non Alcoholic Category at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Dinah Asabea Darko, has been named Marketing Manager of the Year (Non Alcoholic) at the 5th National FMCG Summit and Awards, organised by Global Ovations.

The award recognises exceptional performance in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector and honours marketing professionals who have demonstrated excellence in developing and executing impactful marketing strategies that drive business growth, strengthen brand leadership, and create lasting value for consumers.

Mrs. Dinah Asabea Darko received the recognition for her outstanding leadership in managing the Malta Guinness portfolio, where she has successfully sustained the brand's market leadership in Ghana through innovative consumer campaigns, strategic partnerships, and purpose-driven initiatives. Under her leadership, Malta Guinness has continued to strengthen its market position while delivering measurable business results and deepening consumer engagement.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mrs. Darko expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the collective effort behind the achievement.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award. Marketing is about understanding people, creating meaningful connections, and delivering value that positively impacts consumers and communities. This recognition reflects the dedication of my incredible team, the support of Guinness Ghana, our agency partners, and everyone who has contributed to our shared success. I remain committed to pushing boundaries and building brands that continue to inspire and make a difference."

With more than 13 years of experience in marketing and public relations, Mrs. Darko has built an impressive career leading brand strategy, innovation, consumer engagement, and integrated marketing campaigns across some of Ghana's leading organisations, including Guinness Ghana Breweries, Wilmar Africa, Olam Ghana, and Global Media Alliance.

Among her notable achievements are sustaining Malta Guinness' category leadership for four consecutive years, leading the successful "Made in Ghana" campaign, strengthening the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League partnership, and spearheading the brand's plastic recycling initiative, which has contributed to the collection of over 2.5 million kilograms of plastic waste.

The National FMCG Summit and Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and leadership within Ghana's FMCG industry by recognising organisations and professionals who continue to raise standards and drive growth across the sector.

As Ghana's FMCG landscape continues to evolve, recognitions such as this highlight the critical role marketing leaders play in building resilient brands, driving innovation, and creating sustainable value for businesses and consumers alike.



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