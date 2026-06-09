Ministers of State Excellence Honours rejects claims of pay-for-awards scheme

The Secretariat of the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours has firmly denied allegations that recipients are required to make financial contributions in exchange for recognition, insisting that all honours are awarded solely based on merit, leadership and service to national development.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 8, the Secretariat stressed that the awards scheme was established to celebrate excellence in public service and to acknowledge individuals and institutions whose contributions have had a measurable impact on governance, innovation and accountability.

The response follows concerns raised by Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, who suggested that the honours could be viewed as a transaction in which award recipients are expected to provide financial support before being recognised.

The concerns emerged in the aftermath of the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, held on June 6, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

According to the Secretariat, collaborations with public institutions, including the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), are part of routine stakeholder engagement and have no bearing on the selection process.

“No individual or institution is required to provide financial support in order to be considered for recognition, selected for an Honour, or receive an award. Recognition decisions under the Honours remain independent of stakeholder engagements associated with the organisation of the programme,” the statement said.

The Secretariat further emphasised that the awards have consistently recognised individuals from different political and institutional backgrounds, demonstrating their non-partisan character.

It noted that this year’s ceremony honoured many ministers, chief executives and public institutions for their contributions to national development, with Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson emerging as the Overall Best Minister of the Year in recognition of his role in Ghana’s economic management and reform agenda.

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