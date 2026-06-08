Ex-PMMC boss Nana Akwasi Awuah says he rejected award offers tied to sponsorship fees

Former PMMC boss, Nana Akwasi Awuah

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), now operating as GoldBod, Nana Akwasi Awuah, has disclosed that he declined several offers of awards during his tenure because they required financial commitments disguised as sponsorship arrangements.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 8, Mr Awuah said he received numerous invitations from award organisers seeking to honour the company, but many of the offers came with requests for sponsorship packages.

According to him, he consistently rejected such proposals and refused to initiate any internal processes to pursue them.

“Whenever I received any of such award offers, I dismissed them. I would not even minute on them for action to be taken on them,” he wrote.

He explained that he often informed members of his management team about the offers and used the opportunity to stress the importance of focusing on meaningful service rather than external recognition.

Mr Awuah maintained that the most rewarding recognition for any leader comes from employees and the people directly affected by their work.

He noted that staff members represent a microcosm of the wider Ghanaian public and that their appreciation of leadership efforts carries greater value than awards obtained through financial arrangements.

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