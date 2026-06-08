Former PMMC CEO rejects pay-to-play award schemes, advocates service-driven leadership

Former PMMC Managing Director, Nana Akwasi Awuah

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), now known as GoldBod, Nana Akwasi Awuah, has disclosed that he routinely rejected offers of awards that required financial commitments while serving as head of the state-owned entity.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 8, Mr Awuah said many award organisers approached the company with recognition offers that were often accompanied by sponsorship packages or other financial obligations.

According to him, he dismissed such proposals without directing any action on them.

“Whenever I received any of such award offers, I dismissed them. I would not even minute on them for action to be taken on them,” he wrote.

He added that he regularly informed his management team about such offers and encouraged them to focus on meaningful service rather than external recognition.

Mr Awuah argued that the most valuable form of recognition comes from employees and citizens directly impacted by leadership.

“A true and more fulfilling award will be that which will come from the staff… who are the first immediate people impacted by our leadership,” he stated, while urging public office holders to embrace a leadership style centred on service and national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.