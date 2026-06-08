PMMC’s 2024 SIGA award reflects successful turnaround, says Nana Akwasi Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former PMMC Chief Executive Nana Akwasi Awuah has attributed the company’s success at the 2024 State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) SOE Awards to deliberate efforts to transform the organisation's fortunes.
Reflecting on his tenure in a Facebook post on Monday, June 8, Mr Awuah said the company received numerous award offers during his leadership but chose not to pursue them, preferring instead to focus on performance and impact.
According to him, the organisation’s efforts were eventually recognised through the SIGA SOE Awards, where PMMC was named the Overall Best Performing State-Owned Enterprise for 2024.
“Over time, our efforts and the impact of our leadership were duly recognised by the SIGA SOE Awards, when PMMC emerged as the Overall Best Performing Entity for the year 2024,” he wrote.
Mr Awuah noted that the achievement followed significant reforms that transformed the company from what he described as a struggling institution into a profitable enterprise.
“We managed to turn around a struggling near-moribund company into a highly profitable one,” he stated, describing the award as validation of the team’s hard work and commitment.
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