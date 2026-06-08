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Nana Akwasi Awuah calls for service-oriented leadership in public office

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 June 2026 7:45am
Former PMMC boss, Nana Akwasi Awuah
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Former PMMC CEO Nana Akwasi Awuah has called on public sector leaders to prioritise service and impact over personal recognition, arguing that such an approach can help transform the country’s development trajectory.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 8, Mr Awuah reflected on his experience in public office, stating that leadership should be measured by the positive difference it makes in the lives of citizens and employees rather than by externally conferred honours.

“For those of us who find ourselves in public office, I pray that we should always be inspired by a leadership of service,” he said.

He noted that during his tenure at PMMC, he consistently declined award offers that came with financial commitments and instead encouraged his management team to focus on delivering results.

Expressing optimism about Ghana’s future, Mr Awuah said service-centred leadership could help improve national outcomes.

“I am confident that with such an approach, together we can positively change the fortunes of our dear country,” he wrote, concluding his message with best wishes for a productive week ahead.

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