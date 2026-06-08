National

Former PMMC boss says genuine recognition comes through performance

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 June 2026 12:42am
PMMC MD Nana Akwasi Awuah
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Former PMMC Chief Executive Nana Akwasi Awuah has attributed the company's recognition as the Overall Best Performing State-Owned Enterprise in 2024 to sustained hard work and organisational reforms rather than the pursuit of ceremonial awards.

Reflecting on his time at the helm of the organisation in a Facebook post on Monday, June 8, Mr Awuah said PMMC's achievements were ultimately acknowledged through the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) awards after years of focused leadership and operational improvements.

“Over time, our efforts and the impact of our leadership were duly recognised by the SIGA SOE Awards, when PMMC emerged as the Overall Best Performing Entity for the year 2024,” he stated.

He added that the accomplishment followed a successful turnaround strategy that transformed the company from what he described as a struggling institution into a profitable enterprise.

Mr Awuah said the experience reinforced his belief that public officials should prioritise service, accountability and results over personal acclaim.

He expressed confidence that a commitment to service-oriented leadership would contribute significantly to national development and help improve the fortunes of the country.

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