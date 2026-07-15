Western Region GJA launches 2026 media and corporate impact awards

The Western and Western North branches of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have launched the 2026 Media and Corporate Impact Awards to recognise outstanding journalism and corporate organisations contributing to the development of the two regions.

Launched under the theme “Reporting Progress. Investing in People,” the initiative seeks to honour journalists whose work has influenced public discourse, promoted accountability and documented development across the Western and Western North Regions.

It will also recognise companies whose investments and corporate social responsibility initiatives have positively impacted communities.

Speaking at the launch, Western Regional GJA Chairman, Desmond Cudjoe, described journalism as a vital link between development and citizens, stressing that meaningful progress can only be achieved when people are well-informed and empowered to hold duty-bearers accountable.

He said journalists continue to play a critical role in reporting on issues ranging from education, healthcare and infrastructure to environmental protection, governance, business and social development, often under difficult and hazardous conditions.

“Journalists are among the first to arrive when disaster strikes, the first to tell the stories of vulnerable communities and the first to expose wrongdoing. Yet many continue to work under insecure conditions, with inadequate resources and remuneration that falls far below the value they create for society,” he said.

Mr. Cudjoe called for greater investment in journalists through improved welfare, safety, training and professional development, arguing that strengthening the media ultimately strengthens democracy, accountability and national development.

Chairman for the event, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, Divisional Chief of Himan-Prestea, urged stakeholders to take seriously the challenges confronting journalists.

According to him, attacks on media practitioners, intimidation and poor working conditions threaten press freedom and undermine public confidence in the media.

He also appealed to media owners to prioritise the welfare of journalists by improving their working conditions and investing in their professional development.

Touching on the increasing influence of digital media, Nana Nteboa Pra IV urged content creators and journalists operating on digital platforms to uphold factual, balanced and responsible reporting instead of sensationalism.

He further encouraged journalists to continue highlighting both the opportunities and development challenges in the Western and Western North Regions to support socio-economic growth.

Representatives of state institutions, traditional authorities, corporate organisations, civil society organisations and development partners also expressed solidarity with journalists, commending their role in promoting transparency, safeguarding democracy and informing the public despite the challenges they face.

As part of the launch, the Association announced award categories covering key sectors including infrastructure, fisheries, cocoa and agriculture, oil, gas and energy, environment, education, sports, crime and legal affairs, health, gender and social inclusion, and business and labour affairs.

The awards are open to original works produced by journalists in the Western and Western North Regions between June 2025 and July 2026.

The initiative also introduces the Corporate Impact Awards to recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in environmental stewardship, social investment, local governance support, employment creation and community development.

Vice Chairman of the Western and Western North Regional GJA, Kwame Mensa, announced the award categories and encouraged both journalists and corporate institutions to participate.

The Association said it expects the awards to promote higher standards of journalism, encourage responsible corporate citizenship and strengthen partnerships that support development in the two regions.

The GJA also expressed appreciation to its sponsors, partners and stakeholders for supporting the initiative, with special recognition to headline sponsor Damang Gold Mine for its contribution towards promoting media excellence and recognising organisations making significant contributions to community development.

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