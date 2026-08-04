Bagre Dam spill expected from August 11 if reservoir reaches trigger level – Water Resources Commission

Audio By Carbonatix
The Water Resources Commission (WRC) has alerted stakeholders and residents living along the White Volta River that controlled spillage from Burkina Faso’s Bagre Dam could begin on Tuesday, August 11, if the reservoir reaches its trigger level.
In a public notice, the Commission said it had received an update from the operators of the Bagre Dam, SONABEL, indicating that the reservoir’s water level stood at 232.93 metres as of Tuesday, August 4, with the dam 62.77% full.
According to the WRC, SONABEL plans to commence controlled water spillage if the reservoir level rises to 234.00 metres.
The Commission urged communities along the White Volta River and surrounding areas to begin taking the necessary precautions ahead of the possible spillage.
It also advised residents to comply with safety directives issued by their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies as well as other relevant state agencies.
The WRC said it would continue to monitor developments and provide updates as necessary.
Read the full statement below
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