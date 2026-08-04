Head of the Health Training Institutions Unit at the Ministry of Health, Tony Goodman, says the ministry has declared a strict zero-tolerance policy on extortion within nursing school admission and recruitment, warning that perpetrators will face severe sanctions.

He emphasised that the Ministry has taken concrete steps while working with law enforcement agencies to fish out fraudulent syndicates who go all out to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

”The Honorable Minister for Health is interested in having a proper and... a system that is stress-free. So, it started with the introduction of this online portal where you can sit in your house and apply for your nursing admission through your mobile phone. He also said, "Let's give them allowances timely," and all of these things were introduced.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview in reaction to public complaints, Mr. Goodman said several suspects have been arrested after investigations by the police and the Bureau of National Investigations.

“One of the things he (Health Minister) actually talked about is the credibility of admissions we do. Persons who say that I got admission because I paid money. So, all of these things were removed. We followed every process and made sure that until the person is qualified, you cannot admit that person. Every process along the way, the Ministry has been part of it because we can't compromise on the quality of the students who come out to take care of us. So, that is what we have done, and I can say on authority that this is one of the things that have actually saved the situation.”

The Health Ministry says BNI and police-led investigations have led to the arrest of some suspected nursing training school admission fraudsters. Some of them have been arraigned in court.

Mr. Tony Goodman

Mr. Tony Goodman says the two investigative agencies engaged by the ministry will continue admission-related fraud investigations all year long.

He is cautioning the public against paying bribes or engaging third-party middlemen in the admission processes, adding, genuine recruitment processes do not require financial inducement.

“We would monitor. This academic year, we'll make sure that anybody who goes beyond our remit or the rules we have set for ourselves. That is why we are here, we are setting the rules. So, if we leave here, you must fall within; you can't do otherwise. Immediately you do otherwise, it means that you have betrayed this number of people here, and the punishment must be meted out to you to serve as a deterrent to others. So, that is what we are doing. We can't have a banana republic. Everybody must obey rules and regulations,” Mr. Goodman noted.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is entreating heads of nursing training institutions to adhere to enforcement and compliance of official intake numbers.

According to Mr. Goodman, the ministry will ensure trimming of admissions ensures that training standards remain uncompromised and aligns graduate numbers with national budgetary allocations.

“Sustenance will come with punishments. As we continue to punish, as we continue to let people know that what they are doing is not right, others will follow. Others will know that "what sent others home, I will not do that." So, that is what we are doing. We will make sure that the gains we have chalked will be sustained, will be maintained by making sure that periodically we provide training.”

The Ministry last week received investigative reports on two principals of two nursing training schools interdicted for over-admissions and running unauthorised programs.

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