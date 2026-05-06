Health Ministry blames procurement irregularities and payment dispute for Weija Children’s Hospital delay

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Ministry of Health has broken its silence on the prolonged closure of the Weija Children’s (Paediatric) Hospital, attributing the delay to procurement irregularities, funding disputes, and unresolved contractual issues, despite the facility being physically completed.

The explanation follows mounting public anger, including a protest by residents of Weija-Gbawe on May 5, who demanded the immediate opening of the hospital to address critical gaps in paediatric healthcare.

Public Frustration Boils Over

Residents took to the streets clad in red and black, decrying what they describe as an unjustified delay in operationalising a fully equipped facility. Protesters argued that the hospital, reportedly completed about two years ago, could significantly ease pressure on existing health facilities and prevent avoidable child deaths.

Many also highlighted the economic impact, noting that trained health professionals remain unemployed while a modern hospital sits idle.

Ministry: “Misprocurement” Triggered Funding Crisis

In a press statement issued on May 5, the Ministry acknowledged the protest but attributed the delay to serious procurement breaches.

According to the Ministry, the hospital, funded by the World Bank and launched in 2023, was originally scheduled to be completed in December 2025. However, the project ran into trouble in 2024 when the World Bank flagged irregularities.

“The World Bank raised concerns about misprocurement, which included inflated costs of medical equipment up to about 11 times the actual price,” the statement revealed.

This development led to a major funding setback:

“As a result, the World Bank declined to settle all the outstanding payments.”

Contractor Dispute Stalls Access

Even as the government attempted to move forward, efforts to commission the hospital were blocked by the contractor.

The Ministry disclosed that while it was “prepared to commission the facility for use,” the contractor refused access:

“The contractor subsequently halted this process, insisting that all outstanding issues be fully resolved before granting access to the hospital.”

This standoff has effectively locked the government out of a completed facility, preventing its use.

Government Promises Resolution

Despite the challenges, the Ministry insists it is actively working to resolve the impasse.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the people of Ghana that it is actively engaging all stakeholders to resolve the matter in the best interest of the public.”

It also underscored the hospital’s importance:

“The Ministry acknowledges the critical importance of the hospital… particularly in providing specialised care for children.”

Political and Community Pressure Mounts

The issue has also drawn political attention, with the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe expressing frustration over repeated delays and a lack of a clear timeline for commissioning.

Residents and local leaders continue to insist that the facility is fully equipped and ready for use, intensifying pressure on authorities to act swiftly.

Read Also: Video: The abandoned but completed and fully-equipped Children’s Specialist Hospital at Weija

A Critical Facility in Limbo

The Weija Children’s Hospital, a 120-bed specialist facility, was envisioned as a major boost to Ghana’s paediatric healthcare system. For now, the Ministry is appealing for calm:

“The Ministry therefore appeals to the people of Weija… to exercise patience while steps are taken to operationalise the hospital.”

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