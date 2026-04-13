Health Ministry seeks Ga State support for free healthcare rollout 

The Ministry of Health has invited King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to the launch of the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative.

A delegation of senior officials, including the Chief Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), delivered the invitation during a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse in Accra.

The team conveyed greetings on behalf of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, who was engaged in an emergency meeting at the Jubilee House, and extended goodwill following the King’s recovery from a recent accident.

Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, NHIA Chief Executive Officer, said the initiative formed part of President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage.

He explained that the programme, scheduled for launch at Dodowa next week, would prioritise preventive and promotive healthcare, with health workers deployed into communities to conduct screenings such as blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

Dr Bampoe noted that about 42 per cent of all-cause mortality in Ghana was linked to chronic diseases, which were costly to manage when detected late.

Early diagnosis, he stressed, would ease pressure on the health system and enhance sustainability.

The delegation appealed to the Ga Mantse to lend his support to ensure the initiative's success.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II accepted the invitation and pledged the support of the Ga State.

He indicated that the Traditional Council would engage the Minister on additional health concerns, including a major healthcare project being developed by the Ga State.

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