Health Ministry launches World Health Day 2026, urges science-based action

The Ministry of Health has joined the global community to launch World Health Day 2026, calling for science-driven decision-making and stronger collaboration across sectors.

In a statement read on behalf of the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” was highlighted as a reflection of Ghana’s commitment to using data, research, and partnerships to improve health outcomes.

The statement outlined key ongoing efforts, including real-time disease surveillance, strengthened laboratory systems, and targeted interventions to address infectious diseases, non-communicable conditions, and antimicrobial resistance.

The Minister also emphasised Ghana’s adoption of the One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health systems.

This approach aims to better manage threats such as zoonotic diseases while advancing policies on nutrition, food safety, and environmental health.

Delivering her remarks, Dr. Fiona Braka of the World Health Organization country office noted that Ghana’s health gains, from immunization to outbreak response, have been driven by science and collective action.

She cautioned, however, that emerging threats, climate risks, and system gaps require sustained investment in research, innovation, and equitable access to healthcare.

Dr. Braka called for united action to secure a healthier and more resilient future for all Ghanaians.As a professional online writer and news editor, edit this story from grammar to structure and give it clear and concise headline slightly different from the original. Don't introduce any new quotes and stick to British English only.

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