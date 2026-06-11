High-profile criminal cases should be televised – Andy Appiah-Kubi

Audio By Carbonatix
Andy Appiah-Kubi, counsel for Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has advocated the live broadcast of high-profile criminal trials to enhance transparency and public confidence in the justice system.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Thursday, June 10, Mr Appiah-Kubi said allowing the public to watch court proceedings would help strengthen confidence in the administration of justice.
“Left to me, the Chief Justice should make them telecast high-profile cases so we all see what goes down in the court,” he said.
The legal practitioner argued that greater public scrutiny of court proceedings would help address concerns about fairness and accountability within the justice system.
According to him, his experiences in court have convinced him that reforms are needed. “Per my experience, we need to correct ourselves,” he stated.
Mr Appiah-Kubi further stressed his commitment to speaking out whenever he believes injustice is taking place, regardless of the personal consequences.
He added that he does not shy away from expressing his views when he feels unfairly treated.
“If it takes me to hand over my licence on the basis of injustice, I will. I don’t decorate my language when I feel I’m being cheated,” he stated.
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