Appiah-Kubi withdraws as lawyer for Wontumi in Samreboi mining trial

Counsel for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has announced his withdrawal from one of the high-profile criminal cases involving his client, citing various concerns surrounding the proceedings.

The lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, disclosed on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Thursday, June 11, that he had already informed both his client and the court of his decision to step aside from one of the cases pending before the High Court in Accra.

Chairman Wontumi is currently facing three separate criminal cases before the courts. Two of the cases relate to allegations of illegal mining activities, while the third concerns accusations that he defrauded the state-owned Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM).

In a development that could intensify public scrutiny of the ongoing trials, Mr Appiah-Kubi questioned aspects of the judicial process and suggested that external factors may be influencing the conduct of the case.

The former Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North also expressed concern about what he described as the court's insistence on his personal appearance despite prior notification of scheduling conflicts arising from multiple court commitments.

According to him, the situation raises questions about fairness and professional accommodation within the judicial process.

Although he did not immediately provide detailed particulars of the alleged concerns, his remarks suggest that the matter could soon attract the attention of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) should a formal petition be lodged.

The withdrawal comes at a critical stage in the legal challenges confronting Chairman Wontumi, whose cases have generated significant public interest due to his prominence within the opposition NPP and the nature of the allegations involved.

The Samreboi case, from which Mr Appiah-Kubi is withdrawing, is among the matters linked to alleged illegal mining operations, an issue that has remained at the centre of national discourse because of its environmental and economic implications.

Allegations of judicial impropriety or external influence are serious matters that require careful examination through established legal and professional channels.

The judiciary has consistently maintained its independence and commitment to upholding the rule of law, while the Ghana Bar Association has repeatedly emphasised the need for lawyers and judges alike to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct.

Mr Appiah-Kubi's decision is expected to fuel debate within legal circles over issues of judicial discretion, case management and the rights of counsel appearing before the courts.

Meanwhile, the High Court proceedings involving Chairman Wontumi are expected to continue as prosecutors pursue the various charges against him.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.