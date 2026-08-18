National

GoldBod: Day of reckoning will come – Afenyo-Markin

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  18 August 2026 12:24pm
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Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin has warned that those responsible for what he describes as financial losses at the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) will eventually be held accountable.

Speaking at a Minority press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minority would not be intimidated by attacks on the personalities of those raising concerns about GoldBod’s operations.

He maintained that GoldBod must account for what he described as a GH¢22 billion loss involving the institution, arguing that the alleged loss amounted to causing financial loss to the state.

“So they must account for the GH¢22 billion loss. It must account for it because it amounts to causing financial loss to the state,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minority would continue to raise the issue firmly and without fear, regardless of the response from GoldBod officials.

“It doesn't matter the adjectives that they use to describe or to attack our personalities, and we know the day of reckoning will come,” he said.

He stressed that the Minority’s position was rooted in its responsibility to scrutinise the management of public resources and demand accountability from state institutions.

His comments come amid a dispute between the Minority and GoldBod management over the institution’s financial performance, with GoldBod rejecting claims that it has incurred losses.

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