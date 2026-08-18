Bonsu Baah scores and assists in Al Qadsiah big win in Saudi King’s Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah opened his scoring account for the 2026/27 season in Al Qadsiah's big win in the Saudi King's Cup.
The Black Stars forward started in his side's big win over Al Tai on Monday evening in what was his second appearance of the campaign.
Italian forward Mateo Retegui opened the scoring for Al Qadsiah in the 16th minute before Bonsu Baah doubled the lead in the 34th minute.
The Ghanaian pounced on a loose ball in the penalty box before dropping two players and the goalkeeper to score from close range.
Just before the break, the Ghanaian also set up Retegui for his second goal of the opening half to make it 3-0 for Brendan Rodgers' side.
Al Qadsiah came back from recess and scored two more goals as they recorded a 5-0 away win over their opponents.
Bonsu Baah played no minutes during the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup campaign in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America as they crashed out in the Round of 32.
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