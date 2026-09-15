Bonsu Baah sets up opener in Al Qadsiah win over Al Wasl

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah was involved in a goal as Al Qadsiah opened their campaign in the AFC Champions League.

The winger came off the bench to provide an assist as his side defeated Al Wasl in the first game of the league phase.

Bonsu Baah was named on the bench for the first time this season by Brendan Rodgers as his side kicked off their journey in the tournament.

However, after a goalless opening 45 minutes, the manager was forced to ring chances with the introduction of the Ghanaian and Mateo Retegui.

Twelve minutes after coming off the bench, Bonus Baah set up Julian Quinones for the opening goal of the game before Retegui also got on the scoresheet four minutes later to make it 2-0.

The visitors got a goal back in the dying minutes of the game to reduce the scoreline, ending the game 2-1.

With his assist on Monday evening, Bonsu Baah has now been directly involved in five goals in nine games this season, scoring one and providing four assists.

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