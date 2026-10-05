Matilda Dibloni Kokar elected USAG president after two-year dormancy

Immediate past local president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Matilda Dibloni Kokar, has been elected president of the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG).

In a two-horse contest, Ms. Kokar defeated her sole opponent, securing 411 out of the 482 valid votes cast, representing more than 85 percent.

Her opponent, Albert Yalley, pulled 71 votes, crowning Ms. Kokar as the 24th president of the association.

Before her election, Matilda Dibloni Kokar served as the Local NUGS-KNUST President and recently completed her undergraduate studies in Political Studies at the same university.

The election took place on Sunday, October 4, at the Islamic University, as part of the 24th USAG Congress held from October 2 to 4, 2026.

The polls marked the return of USAG’s national leadership after the association remained dormant for about two years due to legal disputes that eventually led to an out-of-court settlement.

A roadmap was subsequently established to facilitate the revival of the association and pave the way for the organisation of the 24th Congress.

The congress was held under the theme “From Dormancy to Impact: Reviving USAG for a Stronger Student Voice.”

Her campaign for the USAG presidency centred on the “Revival” of the association, with Kokar arguing that USAG needed to regain its voice and purpose after its period of inactivity.

Ms. Kokar noted that her experience in student leadership had exposed her to issues affecting students and strengthened her resolve to seek the national position.

The newly elected president now takes charge of an association whose immediate task would be restoring its structures and activities and re-establishing USAG as a platform for representing the interests of university students across Ghana.

The USAG serves as the umbrella body for public and private universities across Ghana, representing over 45 institutions.

The 24th USAG Congress has consequently brought an end to the association’s two-year period of dormancy, with the new administration expected to discharge its duties assiduously following its election.

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