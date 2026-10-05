T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 30%, but demand to remain relatively soft at next auction

Audio By Carbonatix
The government exceeded its treasury bills target by 30.52% to the tune of GH¢2.93 billion.
This is despite demand softening further last week.
The Treasury accepted GH¢1.77 billion of the total bids as against a target of GH¢2.24 billion.
The 91-day bill led the pack with GH¢2.2 billion of the bids tendered, representing 98% of the total bids.
The uptake was, however, GH¢1.39 billion.
The 182-day bill received bids of about GH¢235.19 million. A little above GH¢153 million was accepted.
For the 364-day bill, about GH¢474.85 million of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢224 million of the bids were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates continued to decrease on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill declined by 4.0 basis points to 4.64%.
That of the 182-day bill also went down to 6.31% from the preceding 6.67%.
Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill dropped by 3.0 basis points to 9.80%.
Looking ahead, Databank Research expects demand to remain relatively soft at the next auction as the Treasury’s modest funding requirement should keep the auction comfortably covered and yields broadly stable.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.215bn
|1.394bn
|182 Day Bill
|235.19m
|1.53.59m
|364 Day Bill
|474.85m
|224.35m
|Total
|2.925bn
|1.772bn
|Target
|2.241bn
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