NPP’s new leadership offers no renewal after ‘micro minority’ defeat – NDC’s Abeiku Hayford

Audio By Carbonatix
An aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary position, Ing. Abeiku Hayford, has questioned the ability of the New Patriotic Party’s newly elected national executives to deliver change ahead of the 2028 general election.
He argued that several members of the leadership were familiar figures who had played significant roles in the party before its 2024 defeat, which left it with what he described as a “micro minority” in Parliament.
Speaking on Tamale-based KESMI FM on Monday, 5th October 2026, Mr Hayford said reshuffling positions among existing party figures did not constitute political renewal.
“You cannot just change somebody’s position and say you have changed the party,” he said.
“What has really changed?”
Mr Hayford cited the retention of Justin Frimpong Kodua as General Secretary, noting that he held the position when the NPP lost the presidency and a significant number of parliamentary seats in 2024.
He questioned what would distinguish the leadership’s approach to the next election from the strategy that preceded the party’s defeat.
“If the same people are coming back, what is the new strategy?” he asked.
Mr Hayford maintained that the elected executives had records already familiar to Ghanaians and that their return did not, in itself, demonstrate a fresh direction.
“I don’t see the kind of political renewal they are trying to present,” he said.
He argued that the NPP would have to show that it had learnt from its electoral setback and explain what it intended to offer voters differently in 2028.
“People will not vote simply because somebody held a beautiful delegates' conference. They will look at what you did, what you achieved and what you are offering them,” he stated.
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