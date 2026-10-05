Election Watch Ghana raises concern over low female representation in NPP leadership

Election Watch Ghana has called for deliberate measures to improve the representation of women in the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following the party’s recently concluded national executive elections.

The group said the election outcome highlights concerns about the participation of women in political decision-making, after only one woman, Hawa Koomson, was elected among the 11 national leadership positions contested. She will serve as the party’s National Women’s Organiser.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 4, Election Watch Ghana said stronger female representation was necessary to ensure that political leadership reflects the diverse experiences, interests and aspirations of Ghana’s population.

“If Ghana is to achieve meaningful inclusion in political governance, deliberate efforts must be made to create greater opportunities for women to participate in decision-making at all levels,” the statement said.

The organisation urged the NPP to factor gender balance and inclusiveness into future appointments and leadership opportunities, arguing that meaningful inclusion should not be measured solely by the number of women who occupy positions.

Concerns over cost of party elections

Election Watch Ghana also drew attention to the rising cost of internal party elections, particularly the financial demands placed on candidates to provide transportation, feeding, accommodation and other logistical support for delegates.

It warned that increasing campaign and election-related expenses could place considerable financial pressure on aspirants and make financial capacity an increasingly significant factor in determining success in internal contests.

The group proposed that political parties explore mechanisms to centrally organise and finance basic logistical requirements for accredited delegates, rather than leaving individual candidates to shoulder those expenses.

According to Election Watch Ghana, such an arrangement could help provide a more level playing field for aspirants while limiting the role of money in internal party elections.

Call for focus on ideas

The organisation further cautioned political parties against placing excessive emphasis on candidates regarded as politically aggressive, influential or financially well-resourced.

It said greater attention should instead be given to candidates who present clear and innovative ideas capable of contributing to the development of the party and the country.

The concerns form part of Election Watch Ghana’s broader call for reforms aimed at making internal party elections more inclusive, accessible and less dependent on financial resources.

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