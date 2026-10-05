NPP is a party for all classes – Prof. Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has rejected the view that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primarily represents middle-class interests, saying its social interventions serve Ghanaians across different economic backgrounds.

Speaking in an interview on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Monday, 5 October, he argued that the party’s policies demonstrated its commitment to both middle- and lower-income groups.

“So if we talk about middle class, lower class, we are the party for all classes,” he said.

“We are the party which satisfies all social groups.”

Prof Oquaye was responding to questions about the NPP’s appeal to middle-class voters following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

He pointed to health insurance, free secondary education and school feeding as examples of interventions through which NPP administrations had addressed the needs of different sections of society.

“And we have been able to take care of people by all our social interventions,” he stated.

Prof Oquaye maintained that support for lower-income households was central to the party’s approach, arguing that its record should inform how Ghanaians assess its political identity.

He also highlighted the benefits of access to secondary education for girls, saying some beneficiaries had progressed to university and excelled in their examinations.

According to him, these interventions illustrated why the NPP should be viewed as a party serving people across the social spectrum.

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