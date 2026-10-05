GCB MD engages customers in live social media ‘Ask Me Anything’ session

Customers of Ghana’s GCB Bank PLC, and members of the public had the opportunity to engage directly with Managing Director, Farihan Alhassan, during a social media live “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session held as part of the Bank’s Customer Service Month 2026 activities.

Streamed live on GCB Bank’s Facebook and Instagram platforms, the interactive session gave participants direct access to the Bank’s top executive, sparking conversations that ranged from leadership and digital banking to customer experience and the future of Ghana’s number one bank.

But the discussion was not all about banking. Viewers also took the opportunity to get to know the person behind the title, putting Farihan on the spot with questions such as “Jollof or Waakye?” “Ronaldo or Messi?” and “If your closest friends described you in three words, what would they say?” Others wanted to know which role at GCB he would choose if he could swap jobs with a colleague for a day.

The lighter moments brought a personal touch to the session, while more reflective questions explored his career journey, including how he rose to become Managing Director at a relatively young age. In response, Farihan shared lessons on resilience, continuous learning, and the importance of strong values in leadership and professional growth.

The conversation also focused on issues that matter most to customers, particularly how GCB is adapting to changing customer expectations and making banking more accessible and convenient across its branch network and digital channels.

Speaking on the Bank’s digital transformation journey, Farihan highlighted GCB’s continued investment in technology and innovation, noting that success is not simply about launching new digital solutions but ensuring they are reliable, intuitive and responsive to customers’ everyday needs.

He also emphasised the importance of listening to customers as banking interactions increasingly take place across multiple touchpoints, including branches, ATMs, mobile applications and other digital platforms.

“As the biggest bank serving millions of customers across the country, listening is an important part of delivering meaningful service. Beyond providing financial solutions, it is about understanding customer needs, responding to concerns and continuously improving the banking experience,” he said.

According to Farihan, the “Ask Me Anything” session reflects GCB’s commitment to openness, transparency and customer-centricity.

“This session gave customers direct access to the Bank’s leadership and an opportunity to better understand our priorities, service commitments and the steps we are taking to enhance their overall banking experience,” he added.

Bringing ‘The Extra Mile’ to Life

The live engagement forms part of GCB Bank’s month-long Customer Service Month campaign, being observed under the theme “The Extra Mile.”

The campaign aims to strengthen the Bank’s service culture through customer engagement, appreciation, education and employee participation.

The AMA added a unique dimension to the programme by creating a direct, unscripted conversation between the Managing Director, customers and the wider public. It provided a platform for participants to ask candid questions, share perspectives and gain deeper insight into the Bank’s operations, priorities and service commitments.

As Customer Service Month continues throughout October, GCB remains focused on listening, learning and acting on customer feedback, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless, responsive and customer-centred banking experience

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.