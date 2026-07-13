GCB Bank MD, Farihan Alhassan recognised with African leadership award

Farihan Alhassan, (middle) GCB Bank MD

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, has received the Special African Leadership Commendation Award at the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) in recognition of his contribution to Ghana's banking sector.

The award was presented by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, who chairs the Global Advisory Board of the African Leadership Organisation (ALO), during a ceremony held at the House of Lords in London.

According to the organisers, the award followed an independent assessment by the Global Advisory Board and Editorial Board of the African Leadership Organisation. Mr Alhassan was recognised for his leadership in customer-focused banking, operational improvement, innovation and efforts to strengthen GCB Bank's position within Ghana's financial sector.

The citation also acknowledged his role in retail and corporate banking, financial inclusion and institutional development.

Receiving the award, Mr Alhassan said the recognition reflected the efforts of the bank's board, management and staff.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. I accept it on behalf of the entire staff of GCB Bank, whose dedication, professionalism and commitment to excellence continue to drive the Bank's success," he said.

The award followed his participation in the African Banking, Finance and Economic Leadership Roundtable, where policymakers and banking executives discussed strategies for mobilising capital to support Africa's economic development.

During the discussions, Mr Alhassan argued that Africa's financing challenge was not a shortage of capital but the need for stronger risk-sharing mechanisms, blended finance solutions and strategic partnerships to unlock long-term investment.

Other participants included Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia Henry F. Saamoi, President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development George Agyekum Donkor, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Shehu Usman Osidi, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank Zambia Kapumpe Chola, and Group Managing Director of CRDB Bank Plc, Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela.

The 16th African Business Leadership Awards, held under the theme From Vision to Velocity: Driving Africa's Next Wave of Growth and Leadership, brought together political leaders, business executives, investors and development partners from across the continent.

This year's award recipients also included Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group Daniel McKorley, and businessman Sir Sam Jonah.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.