GCB Bank and VISA expand collaboration to deliver smarter, customer-centric payment solutions

As customer expectations continue to evolve in an increasingly digital world, GCB Bank and VISA have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their collaboration to deliver more seamless, personalised and rewarding payment experiences for customers.

The renewed commitment was highlighted during a high-level engagement between the two institutions at GCB Bank's Head Office in Accra. Discussions focused on the future of customer engagement, the growing role of data and technology in understanding customer needs, and innovative approaches to creating more relevant and impactful customer experiences.

The VISA delegation was led by Fabrice Konan, Cluster and Country Head for Ghana, and included Dorothy Matemba, Senior Director and Head of Client Marketing, Africa; Oluwaseun Adaramola, Director and Head of Marketing for West Africa and Ghana; and Richard Twum, Business Development Manager and Account Executive for GCB.

They were received by GCB Bank's Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, alongside Margaret Bernice Esinam Obimpeh, Head of Personal Banking; Kwadwo Owusu Asamoah, Head of Brand and Marketing; and representatives from the bank's Cards, Digital Transformation and Corporate Affairs teams.

The engagement explored opportunities to deepen collaboration through customer-focused initiatives, including data-driven insights, targeted customer communications, digital engagement and awareness campaigns designed to promote greater convenience and value in everyday payment experiences.

Speaking during the engagement, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo highlighted the importance of leveraging strategic partnerships to better understand and respond to customers' changing lifestyles and expectations.

“Our relationship with VISA continues to evolve beyond payments into a broader collaboration focused on creating meaningful experiences for our customers. By combining GCB’s understanding of our customers with VISA’s global insights and expertise, we are better positioned to develop relevant engagements, strengthen customer connections, and deliver convenient and secure experiences that align with the way people live and transact today,” she said.

Fabrice Konan reaffirmed VISA’s commitment to supporting GCB Bank’s customer experience ambitions and noted that the future of payments will be shaped not only by technology but also by how effectively institutions anticipate and respond to customer needs.

“VISA is proud of its longstanding relationship with GCB Bank and remains committed to supporting the bank through global insights, customer engagement expertise and innovative capabilities. We believe the strongest payment experiences are created when technology, data and customer understanding come together to deliver solutions that are simple, relevant and valuable to people’s everyday lives,” he stated.

The engagement concluded with both institutions expressing optimism about the future of their relationship and a shared commitment to continuously explore new ways of enhancing customer journeys, deepening engagement and creating greater value through innovative, customer-centred experiences.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.