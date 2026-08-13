Crime | Regional

Police foil planned heist at three banks; 2 suspects killed, one arrested

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  13 August 2026 6:57pm
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The Ghana Police Service has foiled a planned robbery attack on three banks at Labone in Accra, arresting one suspect and killing two others during a shootout.

The police said the incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after it received intelligence that a robbery syndicate was preparing to attack GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank, all located in Labone.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, it said the police response team was immediately deployed to the area, where the suspected robbers were spotted in two vehicles parked close to the banks.

According to the police, one of the vehicles sped off after the suspects spotted the officers.

It said the police pursued the vehicle and arrested one of its occupants, identified as Augustine Okechuku Maazi. The other occupant, however, managed to escape.

The statement said the occupants of the second vehicle also attempted to flee while firing at the police. The officers returned fire, resulting in a shootout during which two of the suspects were shot dead.

The police said two vehicles were subsequently recovered from the scene, a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS-1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 7915-17.

A blow pistol was also recovered.

Maazi is currently in police custody and assisting with investigations.

The bodies of the two deceased suspects have been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Ghana Police Service commended the response team for successfully foiling the planned robbery and thanked members of the public for providing credible information on criminal activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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