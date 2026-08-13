Asokore Mampong Assembly denies demolishing Sekyedumasi Community Bank structure

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has denied allegations that it demolished a structure belonging to Sekyedumasi Community Bank PLC at the Aboabo Market.

The Assembly described the allegation as “fabricated, completely false and without basis”, insisting that it respects the judicial process and would not take any action that undermines the authority of the court.

The denial follows claims linking the Assembly to the demolition of the bank’s structure during a demolition exercise at the Aboabo Market in June and July 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13 and signed by the Municipal Coordinating Director, the Assembly said it had been engaging Sekyedumasi Community Bank and other occupants of the market site for nine months ahead of the planned demolition exercise.

It said the engagements included giving occupants adequate time to vacate the area before the exercise was carried out.

“Despite the Assembly’s ample engagements with Sekyedumasi Community Bank PLC and the granting of adequate time for all occupants of the market site to evacuate pending the planned demolition exercise, which engagement spanned nine (9) months, the Bank’s structure was not demolished when the exercise eventually took place in June and July 2026,” the statement said.

The Assembly said it was particularly concerned about being associated with the alleged demolition, stressing that it had taken steps to respect the ongoing legal process involving the bank.

According to the Assembly, Sekyedumasi Community Bank PLC had instituted a legal action against it, and the Assembly had entered an appearance in the case.

It said this made it even more unlikely that it would take any action that could be interpreted as interfering with the court’s authority.

“The Assembly has utmost respect and regard for the Judicial process and that, at no point will it side-step due judicial process or usurp the lawful authority of the Court,” the statement said.

The Assembly added that its appearance in the case reinforced its commitment to allowing the court to determine the matter.

“The Assembly entered an appearance in a suit brought against it by the Bank and, on the basis of this, would not in any way act in a manner that would seek to undermine the authority of the Court,” it said.

The Municipal Assembly also outlined the procedure it follows when carrying out demolition exercises.

It said occupants are given adequate prior notice and that its officials supervise such exercises, with support from the security services.

“As part of our standard procedure in all demolition exercises, adequate prior notice is always given, staff of the Assembly supervise such exercises, with support from the security services,” the statement said.

The Assembly therefore argued that any demolition that did not follow that procedure should not automatically be attributed to it.

“In view of the above, any purported demolition exercise outside the standard procedure outlined in (5) above cannot be interpreted as having been carried out by the Assembly,” it said.

The Assembly further suggested that the allegation could be an attempt to damage its reputation and undermine public confidence in the local authority.

“This false claim could be viewed, at best, as a deliberate attempt to discredit the Assembly in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians,” it said.

It reiterated that it remains committed to the rule of law and would continue to respect the authority of the courts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Assembly wishes to re-affirm its respect and recognition for the due process of law,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, The bank’s management claims the Assembly acted unlawfully by demolishing the facility while applications concerning the property were still pending before the courts in Kumasi.

Read also: Sekyedumase Community Bank sues Asokore Mampong Assembly over demolition for 24-hour economy market

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.