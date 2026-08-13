DTI graduates over 1,500 master crafts persons, SMES to drive formalisation of Ghana’s informal sector

More than 1,500 Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) owners have graduated from the Design and Technology Institute's (DTI) Precision Quality (PQ) training programme, in a move aimed at accelerating the formalisation and competitiveness of Ghana's informal sector.

The graduation ceremony, held at the National Theatre in Accra, brought together government officials, development partners, industry stakeholders, financial institutions and the graduates to celebrate the achievements of artisans and entrepreneurs who successfully completed the competency-based training programme.

The initiative forms part of DTI's partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to equip informal businesses with technical, business and management skills.

Speaking to JoyBusiness on the sidelines of the event, Founder and President of DTI, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, said the programme is transforming Ghana's informal sector by helping artisans improve the quality of their products, strengthen their businesses and create more opportunities for young apprentices.

She noted that the training goes beyond technical skills by equipping participants with knowledge in business management, workplace safety, customer service, financial management and digital tools, making them better positioned to compete in both local and international markets.

According to her, formalising the informal sector is critical to Ghana's industrial transformation because the country's informal apprenticeship system remains the largest source of skills development. She stressed that empowering master craftspeople with internationally recognised standards ultimately improves employment opportunities for young people while raising productivity across the sector.

The PQ programme is aligned with Ghana's Human Capital Development Strategy, which seeks to formalise the country's apprenticeship system through structured training, certification and enterprise support. Under the programme, participating master craftspeople are required to engage apprentices or young employees, ensuring skills are transferred to the next generation while expanding employment opportunities.

Some of the graduands who spoke to JoyBusiness described the training as a turning point for their businesses.

They said the programme had strengthened their technical competencies while improving their understanding of bookkeeping, customer relations, business planning and quality assurance. They expressed confidence that the certification would enhance the credibility of their businesses and enable them to attract more customers and expand their operations.

The graduates also welcomed the emphasis on business formalisation, saying it would help them access financing, register their businesses and take advantage of new market opportunities.

This year's Accra graduation certified 1,583 Master Craft Persons and SME owners, with similar ceremonies expected to be held in Ho and Kumasi as DTI continues to expand the programme nationwide.

The graduation programme also included testimonies from beneficiaries, discussions on financial inclusion, business registration and the creation of an MCP Alumni Association to provide continued support and networking opportunities for graduates.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.