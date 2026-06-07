Ghana’s SMEs need better access to capital

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are frequently described as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy. They create jobs, drive innovation, support local industries, and contribute significantly to economic growth. Yet despite their importance, one challenge continues to hold many of them back: access to finance.

The conversation around SME financing often focuses on the shortage of capital. While this is a genuine concern, it overlooks another critical barrier that receives far less attention—access to information.

Across Ghana, thousands of grants, accelerator programmes, concessional loans, challenge funds, impact investment facilities, and business support initiatives are launched every year.

Governments, development finance institutions, foundations, and private investors collectively commit billions of dollars to supporting entrepreneurship and enterprise development. Yet many SMEs remain unaware of these opportunities or struggle to identify those most relevant to their businesses.

This disconnect creates what economists refer to as information asymmetry: a situation where funding opportunities exist, but those who need them most are unable to access the information required to compete for them.

For many entrepreneurs, the challenge is not a lack of ambition or viable business models. Rather, it is the significant amount of time and effort required to navigate a fragmented funding landscape.

Business owners often spend weeks searching through websites, monitoring multiple sources, interpreting eligibility criteria, and preparing applications, all while managing the day-to-day demands of running a company.

The result is that many promising businesses never apply for opportunities they could realistically secure. Others miss application deadlines altogether or pursue funding that is poorly aligned with their growth stage or sector.

Addressing this challenge requires a shift in how we think about SME financing. Improving access to capital is important, but improving access to information is equally critical.

Entrepreneurs need systems that reduce the time and complexity involved in identifying suitable opportunities. They need greater transparency, clearer pathways to funding, and stronger support in becoming investment-ready.

At the same time, policymakers, development partners, and investors must recognise that funding ecosystems function best when information flows efficiently between capital providers and businesses.

The easier it is for SMEs to identify relevant opportunities, the more likely they are to grow, create jobs, and contribute to economic transformation.

Ghana’s development ambitions will depend heavily on the success of its entrepreneurs. Unlocking that potential is not simply a matter of increasing funding pools. It is also about ensuring that businesses can find, understand, and access the opportunities that already exist.

Bridging the information gap may prove to be one of the most cost-effective interventions available to support SME growth across the continent.

About Joevas Asare

Joevas Asare is a development finance practitioner with 13+ years of experience designing funding and investment solutions across Africa. An Oxford-trained economist, he has worked with the African Development Bank, the Commonwealth, ODI Global, and the International Growth Centre, and currently serves as Managing Director of ARK Group International, advancing innovative finance and diaspora investment

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.