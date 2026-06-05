Ghanaian products meet local, international standards – SMEs in cosmetics 

Some Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the beauty and cosmetics industry have refuted claims that Ghanaian products are inferior to international ones.

They said most local products were made with precision and finesse, just like foreign ones, urging Ghanaians to patronise them.

The SMEs made these claims in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the 10th Beauty, Cosmetics and Wellness West Africa Ghana Expo at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The three-day expo, organised by the Ace Group in partnership with Makeup Ghana, featured local and international brands.

Ms Alberta Makafui, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Macqrosa Sheabutter brand, said Ghanaian products had, over the years, improved in quality and standards.

She said her shea products, for instance, were locally sourced from the Northern Region and met both local and international market requirements.

“This is also due to the exposure and support we had in packaging and branding our products to make it attractive,” she said.

Ms Ewuradwoa Ahwoi, CEO of Made By Radw, a cosmetics brand, said her products were sourced from local suppliers in the Northern Region, who always ensured that they were organic.

Exposure to other products globally had helped in shaping her packaging, she said.

“Another thing is that we are very particular about sustainability and traceability. So when I was living in Malaysia, trying to source these products, I couldn’t find reliable shea butter suppliers,” she noted.

“That is one of the reasons that motivated me to move back to Ghana to actually meet the women suppliers in the region.”

Ms Ahwoi, however, called on the Government to continue to support SMEs in the sector to upscale their products.

She said that although the Ghana Export Promotion Authority was supporting them with marketing and visibility, they still faced challenges accessing capital to scale up.

Diana Ama Ruth, CEO of Obaapa Gh, a beauty and salon brand, commended the organisers for holding the event.

As a first-time exhibitor, she said she was hoping to meet new clients and connect with other local and international businesses.

Ama Ruth called on the Government to provide a national exhibition space, similar to the Ghana Trade Fair, where they could showcase their products to Ghanaians and international visitors.

Mr Praveen Singh, Director of the Ace Group, said Ghana’s beauty and cosmetics industry had significant potential to grow when given the right spotlight.

There was a huge market and volume of consumer products in Ghana and globally, he noted, and they intended to connect local businesses with international ones through the exhibition, since it had many foreign brands participating from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Korea, and Egypt, among others.

Some foreign brands that spoke to the GNA expressed interest in exploring the Ghanaian market, establishing themselves in the country, and connecting with other local brands.

They indicated the potential of the Ghanaian beauty and cosmetics industry to grow and expand to other markets.

The fair was officially opened by a distinguished delegation from Ghana and abroad, comprising state officials and traditional leaders who attended in a show of support and solidarity.

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