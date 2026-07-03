Vice President urges youth to embrace discipline, integrity at Republic Day cadet parade

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on young Ghanaians to embrace discipline, integrity and selfless service as the foundation for national development, describing the values instilled by the National Cadet Corps as essential to building a stronger and more resilient Ghana.

Representing President John Dramani Mahama as the Reviewing Officer at the National Cadet Corps Parade held to commemorate Ghana's 66th Republic Day Celebrations, the Vice President praised thousands of cadets for their outstanding display of discipline, teamwork and patriotism.

The ceremony commenced with an inspection of the parade before cadets drawn from all sixteen regions of Ghana delivered a series of coordinated drills and ceremonial displays that reflected months of rigorous training and preparation.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang commended the cadets for their professionalism and commitment, stating that their performance demonstrated the enduring values that the National Cadet Corps has promoted throughout its history.

According to the Vice President, more than 10,000 cadets participated in Republic Day activities across the country, underscoring the continued growth and relevance of the programme in shaping future leaders.

While celebrating the achievements of the cadets, Professor Opoku-Agyemang also took time to express the government's condolences to individuals and communities affected by the recent flooding incidents across parts of the country.

She conveyed the sympathies of President Mahama and the government to bereaved families and those who had suffered losses, urging Ghanaians to cooperate fully with the security services and emergency response agencies engaged in rescue, relief and recovery operations.

The Vice President emphasised that national solidarity remained critical during periods of crisis and encouraged citizens to support ongoing efforts aimed at protecting lives and restoring affected communities.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang praised the tutors, volunteer officers and coordinators who continue to dedicate their time and expertise to mentoring cadets, noting that their commitment has contributed significantly to the success of the National Cadet Corps over the decades.

She encouraged them to sustain their efforts in developing responsible, disciplined and confident young people capable of contributing meaningfully to Ghana's progress.

At the same time, she urged cadets to emulate the positive examples set by their instructors and predecessors by maintaining high standards of conduct both within and outside the cadet programme.

According to her, discipline extends beyond military drills and ceremonial exercises and should be reflected in everyday attitudes and actions.

The Vice President reminded cadets that genuine discipline is measured not only by precision on the parade square but also by personal character and responsibility.

She urged them to remain reliable in their commitments, respect time, serve others with humility and uphold integrity in every aspect of their lives.

These values, she noted, are indispensable for producing responsible citizens capable of driving Ghana's development and strengthening democratic governance.

She stressed that young people who embody honesty, accountability and service would become the leaders needed to transform communities and advance national progress.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also acknowledged the collective contributions of individuals and institutions that continue to support the National Cadet Corps programme.

She recognised the Board and leadership of the National Cadet Corps, volunteer officers, regional coordinators, heads of educational institutions, Regional Directors of Education, teachers, parents, drivers, mentors and numerous volunteers for their unwavering dedication.

According to the Vice President, their combined efforts have sustained the programme's mission of nurturing responsible citizenship, leadership and patriotism among young people across the country.

She said the continued commitment of these stakeholders remains essential to ensuring that future generations benefit from the opportunities and life skills the National Cadet Corps provides.

The Vice President reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth development and civic education, describing the National Cadet Corps as an important platform for cultivating responsible leadership and national consciousness.

She noted that the programme continues to inspire young people to place service to the nation above personal interest while promoting unity, discipline and respect for national values.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged cadets to carry the lessons learnt through the programme into their schools, homes and communities, stressing that the future of Ghana depends on citizens who lead with integrity, discipline and compassion.

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