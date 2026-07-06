Rwanda honours Ghanaian peacekeepers with monuments at Burma Camp

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the unveiling of two monuments at Burma Camp in honour of Ghanaian peacekeepers who served during the 1994 Rwandan genocide as a profound moment of pride and recognition for Ghana's contribution to global peacekeeping.

He said the monuments, constructed by the Government of Rwanda, serve as a lasting tribute to the exceptional courage and sacrifice of members of the Ghana Armed Forces who served under the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR).

Mr Ablakwa shared the remarks in a Facebook post on Monday, July 6.

According to the Minister, he joined Rwanda's Minister of Justice, Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, to unveil the permanent monuments and lay wreaths in memory of the more than one million victims who lost their lives during the genocide against the Tutsi.

He said the ceremony reflected the enduring friendship between Ghana and Rwanda and honoured the bravery of Ghanaian peacekeepers who remained in Rwanda during one of the darkest periods in the country's history.

Mr Ablakwa commended the Government and people of Rwanda for what he described as an enduring expression of gratitude towards Ghana.

He said the monuments symbolise Rwanda's appreciation for the leadership and sacrifices of the Ghana Armed Forces, whose peacekeepers risked their own lives to protect vulnerable civilians when many other foreign contingents withdrew from the country.

He noted that the monuments pay special tribute to the leadership of Major General Henry Kwami Anyidoho, who commanded the Ghanaian contingent and remained in Rwanda despite the escalating violence.

Mr Ablakwa also acknowledged the decision of the government of former President Jerry John Rawlings not to withdraw Ghanaian troops, describing it as an extraordinary act that helped save thousands of lives.

He further recalled that Major General Anyidoho had previously been awarded Rwanda's highest national honour for bravery by President Paul Kagame.

The Foreign Affairs Minister expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Rwanda for preserving the memory of Ghana's peacekeeping efforts.

He said the monuments should serve as a reminder of the collective responsibility of nations to oppose genocide, hatred, bigotry and division, while inspiring future generations to promote peace, humanity and international solidarity.

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