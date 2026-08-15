Parts of Accra to experience power interruption on Sunday for emergency GRIDCo tower restoration

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) has announced an emergency power interruption in parts of the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, August 16, 2026, to facilitate the replacement of a damaged transmission tower on the Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line at Ashaiman.

According to GRIDCo, the tower was damaged after a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line’s Right-of-Way (RoW).

The company said the emergency restoration works will require a power interruption from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to enable its engineers and technical teams to safely replace the damaged tower and restore the integrity of the transmission line.

“GRIDCo sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience the planned outage will cause and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these critical emergency works are undertaken,” the company said in a statement issued on Saturday, August 15.

GRIDCo also warned individuals, businesses and other entities against encroaching on transmission line corridors, citing the Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967 (L.I. 542), as amended by L.I. 1737 of 2004.

The regulations prohibit activities including unauthorised construction, excavation, drilling, commercial operations, lorry parks, shops, garages and other activities that could interfere with the safe operation and maintenance of the transmission system.

“The Right-of-Way is not an area available for unrestricted occupation or commercial use,” GRIDCo stressed.

The company further said, following a directive by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, all persons, businesses, land users and other entities encroaching on transmission line Rights-of-Way across the country must cease unauthorised activities and vacate the affected corridors within one month.

GRIDCo said it will, after the deadline, work with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, relevant statutory institutions and security agencies to enforce the law and remove unauthorised structures and activities from the protected corridors.

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