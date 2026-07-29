Power restored to some affected areas as GRIDCo intensifies restoration efforts – Richmond Rockson

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson

Electricity has been restored to some of the areas affected by the recent power outage as engineers from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) continue efforts to reconnect customers still without supply.

According to an update shared on Facebook by the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, GRIDCo's engineering teams remain on the ground working to safely and quickly restore power to all affected communities.

He said significant progress has been made, with electricity already restored to several areas.

Mr Rockson noted that restoration work is continuing in the remaining affected locations, assuring the public that every effort is being made to restore electricity as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of personnel and the power system.

He acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the outage and thanked the public for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

Mr Rockson assured customers that restoring electricity to every affected area remains the highest priority for GRIDCo and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

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