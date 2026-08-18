DTI students showcase innovative solutions at 2026 Capstone Projects Exhibition

Students of the Design and Technology Institute (DTI) have showcased a range of innovative projects aimed at addressing real-world challenges at the 2026 Student Capstone Projects Exhibition in Accra.

The exhibition, held on August 14 at the DTI Campus under the theme *“Creative Minds, Sustainable Solutions,”* featured student projects spanning robotics, smart assistive technology, immersive digital art, sculpted metal art, future city models, affordable housing and upcycled fashion.

The projects demonstrated how students are being trained to transform ideas into practical solutions by identifying problems, developing concepts, working with materials and technology, and presenting their finished work.

Among the exhibits was a robot delivery device that demonstrated the application of automation, while a smart assistive cane showed how technology could respond to the needs of people with visual impairments.

Students also presented models of future cities and affordable housing, addressing issues around urbanisation, sustainability and human-centred design. Other projects explored the use of recycled materials to create fashion and functional household objects.

According to DTI, the exhibition was designed not only to test what students had learnt but also to build their confidence in thinking, creating, communicating and solving problems.

The institute said its industry-aligned technical education model combines practical skills, design, technology, entrepreneurship and problem-solving to help bridge the gap between what young people learn and what they can apply in the real economy.

DTI Founder and President, *Ms Constance Swaniker*, said the projects reflected the ability of young people to develop practical solutions to challenges.

“What was on display was not simply a collection of finished objects. It was evidence of young people who have learned how to think, how to make and how to solve. That is the education Ghana and Africa need, and it is the education we are committed to delivering.”

For some of the students, the exhibition could lead to employment, while for others it could serve as the beginning of an entrepreneurial journey.

DTI said successful learners would receive seed capital and starter kits to help them turn their skills and ideas into early-stage enterprises.

The initiative is supported through DTI’s partnership with the *Mastercard Foundation*, which supports young people with relevant skills, opportunities and support for dignified and fulfilling work.

The exhibition brought together students, parents, educators and industry representatives, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to see the practical application of the students’ training.

DTI said the exhibition demonstrated the importance of an education system that goes beyond what students know to focus on what they can do with their knowledge.

The institute maintained that if Ghana and Africa are to produce young people capable of solving future challenges, creating meaningful work and contributing to development, they must be equipped to think, create, test, learn from failure and try again.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.